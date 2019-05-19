|
Kenny Schoenbachler
Louisville - Kenny Schoenbachler, 58, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.
Kenny was a purchase manager for Delta Services and former member of the St. Bartholomew Men's Club. He was the caregiver of the family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Dorothy Schoenbachler, and brothers, John and Wishy Schoenbachler.
Kenny is survived by his brothers, Joseph (Mary Alice), Eddie (Pat), Chuck (Joanne), and Steve (Kristi) Schoenbachler, and sisters, Mary Dodd (Bill) and Becky Lasley (Tim), and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be Monday, May 20 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 10:00 am at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road.
Memorial contributions may be made to the and Trinity Scholarship fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019