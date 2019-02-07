Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church
2636 Virginia Avenue
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church
2636 Virginia Avenue
Kenric R. Farrell

Kenric R. Farrell Obituary
Kenric R. Farrell

Louisville - 45, passed away February 2, 2019. He is survived by 6 children: Monesha, Jason, Javen, Kaelyn, Kaleb and Kyree; mother, Maretta Howard; father, Charles Farrell, III; 5 siblings, Tamika, William, Mia, Monica and Michelle; 2 grandchildren and his companion, Katrice Jones.

Visitation; 11-1 p.m. with funeral to follow at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2636 Virginia Avenue; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
