Kenric R. Farrell
Louisville - 45, passed away February 2, 2019. He is survived by 6 children: Monesha, Jason, Javen, Kaelyn, Kaleb and Kyree; mother, Maretta Howard; father, Charles Farrell, III; 5 siblings, Tamika, William, Mia, Monica and Michelle; 2 grandchildren and his companion, Katrice Jones.
Visitation; 11-1 p.m. with funeral to follow at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2636 Virginia Avenue; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019