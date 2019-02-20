Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreso's
Bardstown, KY
Resources
Kent Douglas Vaughn


Kent Douglas Vaughn Obituary
Kent Douglas Vaughn

Bardstown - November 23, 1965 - February 17, 2019

Preceded in death by his parents Aubrey Vaughn and Marian Ellen Colbert Vaughn.

Kent is survived by his wife Beth Hardesty Vaughn; brother, Dennis Vaughn; his six children, Logan Vaughn, Andrew Vaughn, Sydney Pohlman, Molly Pohlman (JB Haydon), Andrew Pohlman and Joseph Pohlman; nephew, Brandon Vaughn; sister-in-law's, Laura Hardesty (Andy King), Sharon Perlini; brother-in-law, Bryan Hardesty; mother-in-law, Rachel T. Hardesty.

A memorial service will be held 11 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Kreso's in Bardstown Kentucky.

Complete obituary at Pearsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
