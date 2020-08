Or Copy this URL to Share

Kerry V. Osborne



Louisville - 59, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.



Survivors: daughters, Christina Dorsey and Keriana Osborne; Mother, Frances Murphy; 5 grandchildren; brothers, James L., Jr. (Millie Ann), Dennis (Denise) and David Osborne; sisters, Pamela and Janine Osborne.



Visitation: 9-11 am Saturday with funeral services following at G.C. Williams Funeral Home. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.









