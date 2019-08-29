|
|
Kevin A. Lauyans
Sept. 25, 1961 - Aug. 29, 2018
One year ago today, our world was forever changed when you were taken from us.
I lost the love of my life, soul mate, best friend and a part of myself along with our children losing their dad, grandchildren losing their pawpaw, mother losing her son, sister losing her
brother, the in laws lost a son-in-law/brother-in-law, nieces/nephews lost their uncle and your friends/coworkers lost you too. So many are missing a hard to forget, special man.
We love you and miss you every day.
Your loving wife, Karen and your
family and friends
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019