Kevin Bischoff
Louisville - Kevin Andrew Bischoff, 59, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
He was born on September 10, 1960 in Louisville, Kentucky to John and Patricia Bischoff. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Bischoff.
Kevin was a wonderful person, a great friend and never met a stranger. He was a selfless man and always very humble. Kevin started working at an early age with his father for John H. Bischoff Floor Company Inc. For the last ten years he owned and operated Perfect Cents Fundraising where he visited schools, churches and coaches where he helped the community with their fundraisers, he was also a member of SME.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Theresa Bischoff, father, John Bischoff, two step-children and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Suzanne Bischoff, brothers, Jack Bischoff (Madonna), Bruce Bischoff (Kathy), nieces and nephews Jennifer Coleman (Alex), Chris Bischoff (Seira), Stephen Bischoff (Elisha), Stephanie Harkness (Allen), Brad Bischoff (Rebecca) and eleven great-nieces and nephews.
Services for the family will be private at this time. There will be a Celebration of Kevin's life at a later date, when restrictions are lifted. Per Kevin's wishes cremation was chosen and he will be laid to rest at a later date.
The family requests that contributions in Kevin's memory be made to a donor of your choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020