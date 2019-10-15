|
Kevin Bryan Hellems
Louisville - 55, passed on from this world Friday, October 11th, 2019. He was born in Louisville, Ky, on May the 19th, 1964, to Larry & Sheila Hellems. At a young age, he displayed a keen interest in woodworking, and enjoyed crafting wooden items as gifts for his family and friends. After graduating from Atherton High School in 1982, he worked in his grandfather's lumber mill & cabinet shop, Kister Wood Products, as a Journeyman cabinet maker and Master Craftsman. He worked on projects all around the city, and helped construct the large, arched ground-floor window at 1400 Willow and many of Humana's interior provisions, including countertops and nurse's stations. He rounded out his outstanding woodworking skills by also serving several years in Kister's estimating and sales department. After a 25-year career at Kister, he then channeled his talents towards the development of his own custom woodworking and renovation business. He provided many individuals and businesses with exceptional quality custom built kitchens, bars, bathrooms, basements, and the like.
Kevin was also an avid outdoorsman, who very much enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and nature in general. He spent much time as a youngster on family-owned farms in southern Indiana. He fell in love with the rural life, and had a farm of his own in Depauw, Indiana.
Cooking was another one of his passions. He enjoyed challenging himself in the kitchen by crafting his own recipes and preparing dishes for family events, gatherings with friends, and even served as a chef alongside his sister, Kimberly, at The Artemisia in downtown Louisville.
Kevin had an incredibly magnetic personality and charm as well as a very witty & colorful sense of humor. He loved people, was outgoing & kind, and never met a stranger. He had wonderful relationships with his neighbors and gladly helped them with anything they were struggling with, whether it be a home repair or otherwise. He will be greatly missed by those that he touched with his frank kindness.
He was pre-deceased by his mother, Sheila D. Hellems, father, Larry B. Hellems, and sister, Kimberly L. Hellems. He is survived by his high-school sweetheart & loving wife of 28 years, Regina M. Hellems, a beautiful daughter, Emily M. Hellems, a brother, Stephen T. Hellems, relatives and his beloved friends Keith Buckler and Robert Thomas.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held on Friday, October 18th, 2019, from 2-6 PM, with Funeral service to follow at 6 PM, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243.
Donations may be made in Kevin's Memory to Ministries United of South Central Louisville, 1207 Hart Ave, Louisville, KY 40213.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019