Kevin Edward McLaughlin
Louisville - Kevin Edward McLaughlin, 56, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. Kevin was born on December 22, 1963 in Glasgow, Scotland to Ed and Mary McLaughlin. Kevin spent his career in the family business and was President and self appointed Chief Morale Officer of Kelvin Cooperage, working to grow the bourbon barrel business. He lived life to the fullest and had a sense of humor which defined his personality, enabling him to battle cancer for the last ten months.
Kevin moved to the United States with his family in the 1980s and graduated from Pepperdine University in 1988. At Pepperdine, he was captain of the golf team. In 1991, he moved to Louisville to open Kelvin Cooperage's operation here. He continued to be a competitive golfer throughout his life and was a member of Hunting Creek Country Club and a former member of Persimmon Ridge Golf Club. He was Club Champion multiple times at both clubs and 20 times at Hunting Creek Country Club. Kevin was extremely devoted to his family and was a loving husband and father. Kevin enjoyed spending time working in his business, playing golf, traveling, and attending his sons' sporting events. But above any of these things, Kevin's greatest joy was to be inside his own home, with his wife and sons, holding court and sharing his wisdom and wit with all the friends and family that frequented their front door.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents and father, Ed McLaughlin. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Amy DeWeese Mclaughlin, their two sons, Kyle Edward and Charles Ian; his mother Mary, of Mission Viejo, CA; brother, Paul (Annie) of Louisville; three sisters, Alison Danesh (Ali ) of Irvine, CA; Andrea Hyland (Chris) of Dove Canyon, CA; and Amanda Mooney (John) of Mission Viejo, CA; three brothers-in law, John (Kim), Craig (Susan) and Steve (Shannon) DeWeese; father and mother in-law, Dr. & Mrs. Bob M. DeWeese, all of Louisville, and 11 nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to family and friends for their love and prayers and to the staff of Norton Women and Children's Hospital, the Norton Cancer Institute, Dr. Don Stevens, and Dr. Craig DeWeese for their compassion and care.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Highland's Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, at noon, at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in the name of Kevin E. McLaughlin to the West End School, 3628 Virginia Avenue, Louisville, KY. 40211, or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020