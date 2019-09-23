Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Eugene Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Eugene Lee Obituary
Kevin Eugene Lee

Louisville - 33, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Raylita Lee; father, Kevin Richardson (Patrice); son, Kevin Eugene Lee; brother, Kadeem Watkins; aunts, Franshasta Lee, Brenda Richardson, Dr. Valerie Richardson and Cheryl Richardson (Rick); uncle, Terry Richardson (Elaine) ; girlfriend, Sarah Benton.

Visitation: 6pm-8pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral 11am Friday, September 27, 2019 at the funeral home burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now