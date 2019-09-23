|
|
Kevin Eugene Lee
Louisville - 33, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Raylita Lee; father, Kevin Richardson (Patrice); son, Kevin Eugene Lee; brother, Kadeem Watkins; aunts, Franshasta Lee, Brenda Richardson, Dr. Valerie Richardson and Cheryl Richardson (Rick); uncle, Terry Richardson (Elaine) ; girlfriend, Sarah Benton.
Visitation: 6pm-8pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral 11am Friday, September 27, 2019 at the funeral home burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019