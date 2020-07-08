1/1
Kevin J. Bratcher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin J. Bratcher

Louisville - Kevin J. Bratcher, 54, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Kevin was a truck driver with Gordon Food Service. He was also a big University of Louisville Cardinals fan and loved animals. Kevin had many hobbies but his favorites were to weld, fish, and go on short road trips.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Roger and Wilma Bratcher and Robert and Aleen Lee; and brother, Steven Bratcher.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Kenneth and Norma Bratcher.

Funeral Service for Kevin is at 11 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Thursday, July 9 at the funeral home.

In accordance with the state guidelines of COVID-19, the family asks that everyone in attendance wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved