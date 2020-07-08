Kevin J. Bratcher
Louisville - Kevin J. Bratcher, 54, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Kevin was a truck driver with Gordon Food Service. He was also a big University of Louisville Cardinals fan and loved animals. Kevin had many hobbies but his favorites were to weld, fish, and go on short road trips.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Roger and Wilma Bratcher and Robert and Aleen Lee; and brother, Steven Bratcher.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Kenneth and Norma Bratcher.
Funeral Service for Kevin is at 11 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Thursday, July 9 at the funeral home.
In accordance with the state guidelines of COVID-19, the family asks that everyone in attendance wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
