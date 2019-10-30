|
Kevin M. Higgins
Louisville - Kevin M. Higgins, 62, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Higgins; and brother, Kelly Higgins.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Margaret (JoAnn) Higgins; brother, James Higgins; sisters, Patty McCulloch (Steve) and Margaret Bowen (Bob); sons, Patrick Higgins (Jen) and Michael Higgins (Lauren); grandchildren, Emerson and Jameson; and his nieces and nephews.
Funeral mass for Kevin will be at 12 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-8 PM on Thursday, October, 31, 2019 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019