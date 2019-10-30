Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
For more information about
Kevin Higgins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin M. Higgins


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin M. Higgins Obituary
Kevin M. Higgins

Louisville - Kevin M. Higgins, 62, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Higgins; and brother, Kelly Higgins.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Margaret (JoAnn) Higgins; brother, James Higgins; sisters, Patty McCulloch (Steve) and Margaret Bowen (Bob); sons, Patrick Higgins (Jen) and Michael Higgins (Lauren); grandchildren, Emerson and Jameson; and his nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass for Kevin will be at 12 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-8 PM on Thursday, October, 31, 2019 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now