Spring, TX - Kevin Masterson, age 52, native of Louisville, KY and resident of Spring, TX, passed away on June 20, 2020. Preceded in death by his father Edward P. Masterson. Survived by his mother Ann Masterson, his brother Mike Masterson (Tammy), sisters Geralyn Duffin (Bill) and Mary Lynne Masterson; nephews Gabe Masterson (Hannah), Paul Masterson, and Bill Duffin; niece Natalie Duffin, grand niece Dylan Masterson, and grand nephew Jack Masterson. Beloved cousin to many.



Kevin graduated from the University of Louisville J.B. Speed School of Engineering with a Masters Degree in mechanical engineering, worked in the oil industry in Houston, TX, and was a patent holder in his field. He was an avid sports fan and was especially a great follower of Notre Dame. He loved playing the guitar, singing in the church choir, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He cherished his dogs Bella and Gia and his cat Boomerina.



Arrangements were entrusted to Roswell Funeral Home, Roswell, GA. Burial at Arlington Cemetery, Sandy Springs, GA. Services and burial will be private for family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Relief Services or Food For The Poor.









