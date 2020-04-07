|
Kevin Michael Childs
Louisville - CHILDS, Kevin Michael, 64, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2020.
He retired from the Northwest Airlines and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Richard Childs; brothers, Michael and Richard D Childs, Jr.; and grandson, R.J. Childs.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Childs; children, Karen Loper (Chris), Kathy Renaud; and Richard Childs (Whitney); grandchildren, Nicholas Loper, Natalie Loper, Kaitlin Renaud, Giovanni Colucci, and Valerie Childs; sister, Kathy Childs, Nancy Flaherty (Philip), Barbara Childs, and Jennifer Childs.
The family will hold private services and interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020