Kevin Michael Musinski
Louisville - Kevin Michael Musinski of Louisville, Kentucky passed away peacefully at the age of 61 at his home on May 12, 2019 following a long illness.
Kevin was born November 29, 1957 to Norine and Albert Musinski. He was a master in carpentry, skilled in electrical work, and all other aspects of construction, from skyscrapers to bridges, from castles to homes. He was a wizard at auto repair.
Kevin enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, fishing, and being out on the water. If he wasn't doing one of those things, he could be found out riding his moped looking for adventures and flirting with the women. Those who knew Kevin knew him for his wittiness, charm, and sense of humor.
Kevin is preceded in death by his mother Norine and his father Albert. He is survived by his daughter Misty Dawn Henry, his brothers Albert, William, his wife Pamela, and Daniel, his sisters Colleen, Mary, her husband Philip, and Connie, his Aunt Denise and Uncle Mike, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A public memorial service will take place on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Unity Church of Louisville, 757 South Brook Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by the family to help cover the cost of funeral, burial, and the memorial service in honor of Kevin.
Interment will be private
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019