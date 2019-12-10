Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Kevin Oliva Obituary
Kevin Oliva

Louisville - 58, passed away, Monday, December 9, 2019.

Born in Louisville, he was a retired business agent for Teamsters Local 89 and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Oliva, Jr.; and father-in-law, Neil Cook.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Selena Cook Oliva; children, Meghan Oliva and Kody Oliva; parents, Kenneth and Mary Oliva; sister, Connie Oliva Henken (Jimmy); mother-in-law, JoAnn Cook; brother-in-law, Chris Cook (Teresa); and nieces and nephews, Olivia Corder (Josh), Lyndsey Henken, Kenley Mattingly (Michael), Kyle Oliva, Michaela Kelsey (Chris), Shelbeah Cook, and Caidin Kelsey.

His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with entombment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at Owen Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children or the James Graham Brown Cancer Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
