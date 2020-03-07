|
|
Kevin Scott Bailey
Louisville - age 67, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Norton Hospital.
He was born in Burlington, Vermont on March 4, 1953 to H. Thomas and Rosemary Gillum Bailey. He was a graduate of Columbia Military Academy in Tennessee, a former employee of Rodeway Inn, The Rib Cafe, a VIP driver for Yellow Cab and manager of Bailey Apartment Management. He was a Louisville Tourism honoree.
Kevin loved the challenge of TV's Jeopardy.
He was preceded in death by his father, H. Thomas Bailey.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Rosemary Gillum Bailey of Nazareth; his brother, Mark Bradford Bailey (Melody) and their three sons of Louisville and the entire Dissell Family.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held later.
Contributions may be made to, The .
Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020