Kevin Wade Handmaker



We sadly announce that Kevin Wade Handmaker, age 44, passed away suddenly on April 16. Born in Louisville, Kevin died at home in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Kevin will be dearly missed by his mother, Linda Beasley (Handmaker) Kinne; his stepfather, Richard Kinne; and his daughter, Kaitlyn (Handmaker) Blomberg. Also surviving are his stepmother, Lana Wilson; and his uncle, Kenneth Handmaker.



Kevin's body will be cremated, and on a future date, his ashes will be spread in Cavehill Cemetery in Louisville.



Kevin can be remembered through donations to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI). Family condolences may be sent to 104 Club View Ct, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948.









