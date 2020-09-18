1/1
Kevin Wayne Stanton
Kevin Wayne Stanton

Louisville - Kevin Wayne Stanton, 64, of Louisville, Kentucky died unexpectedly on September 10, 2020.

Kevin was predeceased by his parents, Wayne Stanton and Lois Crane, his stepfather, Jim Crane and his beloved partner, Paula DeLawter.

Kevin was born in Roanoke, Virginia and graduated from Patrick Henry High School. He was an adventurer and loved exploring mountains and caves and always wanted to go someplace new. He was a photographer's mate in the Navy where he enjoyed the chance to see the world and photograph different cultures. After the Navy, Kevin was a photographer in Roanoke and then began his media career as a photojournalist with WSLS.

Kevin and Paula moved to Louisville in 1992 where Kevin began working at WLKY TV. Kevin was a storyteller and he used that talent as a photojournalist covering stories across the community. He worked as part of a team with reporters, shooting video and editing stories for the newscasts eventually transitioning to work full time as a news editor. Kevin was proud of his award-winning work at WLKY and he valued his work family.

But the most important part of Kevin's life was Paula, his partner of 33 years. They did everything together. They camped and hiked, they worked in their yard, they took care of several cats and they loved hosting friends and family for the Kentucky Derby. Paula took such good care of Kevin - she was the best cook. Paula died suddenly in 2017 and Kevin really struggled with her loss. It brings us great peace to know that they are together now. We will miss him.

Kevin is survived by his sisters, Anne Britt (Ron) and Sandy Keoughan (Tom), nieces and nephews, Tara Keoughan, Sean Keoughan, Bailey Geary (David) and Alex Britt, his uncle and aunt, Duke and Pat Stanton and his stepmother, Lawanna Stanton.

In Kevin's honor, contributions can be made to your favorite animal rescue or veteran's organization.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
