Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral
Following Services
Kharaiti Lal Gauri Obituary
Kharaiti Lal Gauri

Kharaiti Lal Gauri, 86, passed away peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends. Having received his PhD from University of Bonn in Germany, Lal went on to do Post Doctorial Research at Cal Tech. From there he became a lifelong member of the University of Louisville Community having served as Chairman of the Geology Department and Professor for 33 years. He helped to restore such fabled monuments as The Sphinx in Egypt, The Taj Mahal in India, The Parthenon in Greece, as well as several local landmarks including those in Cave Hill Cemetery and Cherokee Park. He authored books on Acid Rain and The Preservation of Stone and was one of the world's foremost experts in the field having won the prestigious Rolex Award for Achievement in 1984.

Lal was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and family man who is survived by his wife of 53 years Dr. Kamla Gauri, son Shishir Gauri, Daughter in Law Amy Gauri, three beautiful grandchildren, Max, Sam, and Harper, and dear nephew and protégée Rakesh Popli. Lal is also survived by three sisters, one brother, and several nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held at Pearson Funeral Home, 149 Breckinridge Lane in St Matthews on Thursday, December the 19th from 1-3. Funeral to follow. In lieu of flowers/gifts The Gauri Family would greatly appreciate donations on Lal's behalf to the and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
