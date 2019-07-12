|
|
Kim Marie Collins Hartlauf
Louisville - 65, passed away July 10 ,2019 following a long fight against cancer of the pancreas. She was born on January 23, 1954. She was a member of St. Athanasius Church. She is preceded in death by her mother, Anna Collins. She is survived by her husband of 44 years J."Milt" Hartlauf Jr. her children Jeremy (Erica) and Eric Hartlauf (Jill); her siblings Michelle Kleitz (Michael), Timothy Collins (Sheri); nieces; Olivia Collins, Angela Kleitz, Megan Kleitz; grandchildren; Jackson Hartlauf, Bryce Hartlauf, Tag Hartlauf, Tyler Hartlauf and Emi Hartlauf.
Visitation will be from 2-8pm on Sunday, July 14th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd. A service celebrating Kim's life will take place at 6:30pm Sunday. A funeral mass in honor of Kim will be held at 10am Monday, July 15th at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.pancan.org
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 12, 2019