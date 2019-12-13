|
|
Kim Robertson Blackmon
Louisville - Kim Alicia Blackmon passed away on December 12, 2019. She was born on June 11, 1958 to the union of Willie Lee and Sylvia Wheeler.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Leonte Robertson; grandchildren, Kassandra Motley, Dionte Colbert, Leonti Colbert, Colyea Reid and Ronae Crowder; siblings, James Bassham, Sr., Willie Wheeler, Jr., Valerie Wheeler, Robin (Dayrel) Wade; and a host of extended family.
A service to celebrate Kim's life will take place at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church, 3700 Shanks Lane, with burial to follow in Green Meadows Cemetery. The family will accept guests for visitation at the church prior to the service from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019