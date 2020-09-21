1/1
Kimberlee Bailey Kessler
Kimberlee Bailey Kessler

Kimberlee Bailey Kessler was born on June 20, 1961 to Patricia Merrell Bailey and James F. Bailey. She died on September 19, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital after a short illness.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Ross Kessler, her mother Pat Bailey, and her fiance, Gary Doda. She is also survived by her aunt, Charlotte Walford, her uncle, Jim Merrell and cousins, Dina Merrell, Michael Merrell, Britt Walford, and Evelyn Walford. She was predeceased by her father and her sister, Kelli Bailey. She was very much loved and will be missed.

Memorial gifts may be made to Deer Park Baptist Church, 1733 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 21, 2020
Kim was a very special person to us. We are very sad to hear of her passing. Our prayers are with her family.
Pam and Jeff Thompson
Friend
