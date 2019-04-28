Services
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberli Layman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberli Ann Layman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kimberli Ann Layman Obituary
Kimberli Ann Layman

Louisville - 57, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She adored her two dogs, Tinker and Bella. She had a passion for helping all animals; her favorites being owls. She never met a stranger. She was a friend to all.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank M. Layman and brother, John T. St.Clair, Jr. "Bubba".

Kim is survived by her son, J. Sean St.Clair-Layman; step son, Frank Layman; mother, Margaret Griffith; father, John St.Clair (JoAnn); brother, Bryan L. St.Clair (Diana) and granddaughter, Brooklynn Layman.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 - 8 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now