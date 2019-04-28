|
|
Kimberli Ann Layman
Louisville - 57, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She adored her two dogs, Tinker and Bella. She had a passion for helping all animals; her favorites being owls. She never met a stranger. She was a friend to all.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank M. Layman and brother, John T. St.Clair, Jr. "Bubba".
Kim is survived by her son, J. Sean St.Clair-Layman; step son, Frank Layman; mother, Margaret Griffith; father, John St.Clair (JoAnn); brother, Bryan L. St.Clair (Diana) and granddaughter, Brooklynn Layman.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 - 8 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019