Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family

Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family

Kimberly King



Searching for family members for Kimberly King who passed away at Jefferson Manor Nursing Facility. Please contact the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, KY State Guardianship office at 502 595 4052.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store