Kimberly Lynn Williams



Louisville - 64, died Monday at home.



Survivors her 3 sons, Jamar, Michael, Jamison; granddaughter Mikaela; siblings Maurice, Reginald, Darlene, Yolanda and Karen Williams.



Visitation 11-1 Monday at W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home 3815 Newburg Road. Service to follow at 1.









