Kimberly Sue (Carter) Sullivan
Kimberly Sue (Carter) Sullivan

LOUISVILLE - Kimberly Sue (Carter) Sullivan, 53, passed away November 10, 2020.

She was born August 4, 1967 in Louisville, Kentucky.

She is preceded in death by her father, Hayward Carter; mother, Mary Virginia (Higdon) Carter; brother-in-law, Ronald Raney.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Lawrence "Larry" Sullivan; daughter, Shawna Sullivan (Nathan); brother, Billy Carter (Susan); sister, Ginger Raney; grandchildren, Avery, Natalie, and one on the way; fur babies, Sassy and Zoey.

Service will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy 40216.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stroke Awareness or Humane Society.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
