Kimberly Sue (Carter) SullivanLOUISVILLE - Kimberly Sue (Carter) Sullivan, 53, passed away November 10, 2020.She was born August 4, 1967 in Louisville, Kentucky.She is preceded in death by her father, Hayward Carter; mother, Mary Virginia (Higdon) Carter; brother-in-law, Ronald Raney.She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Lawrence "Larry" Sullivan; daughter, Shawna Sullivan (Nathan); brother, Billy Carter (Susan); sister, Ginger Raney; grandchildren, Avery, Natalie, and one on the way; fur babies, Sassy and Zoey.Service will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.Visitation will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy 40216.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stroke Awareness or Humane Society.