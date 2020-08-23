Kimerly Ann Jarboe
Louisville - 49, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020.
She was a bus driver for TARC and a proud anti-violence advocate.
Kim is preceded in death by her son, Andrew Elliott.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Destiny Elliott; mother, Ann Keene (Rick); father, Bob Jarboe Sr. (Peggy); brother, Bobby Jarboe Jr. (Brandy); nieces, Lexy Jarboe and Kadence Jarboe; step-sisters, Dana Wolf and Tara Gittings (Scott) ; and many other family members and friends.
Her funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 7335 Southside Dr. with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
In honor of Kim's life please consider donating to www.2xgamechangers.org