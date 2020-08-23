1/1
Kimerly Ann Jarboe
Kimerly Ann Jarboe

Louisville - 49, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020.

She was a bus driver for TARC and a proud anti-violence advocate.

Kim is preceded in death by her son, Andrew Elliott.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Destiny Elliott; mother, Ann Keene (Rick); father, Bob Jarboe Sr. (Peggy); brother, Bobby Jarboe Jr. (Brandy); nieces, Lexy Jarboe and Kadence Jarboe; step-sisters, Dana Wolf and Tara Gittings (Scott) ; and many other family members and friends.

Her funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 7335 Southside Dr. with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.

In honor of Kim's life please consider donating to www.2xgamechangers.org






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
