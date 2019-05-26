|
Kingsley Henry van Nagell
- - Kingsley Henry van Nagell (11/1/1944-02/20/2019) passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family- luminous to the last. Kingsley was best known for her kindness and great sense of humor.Her belief in never criticizing , but to always encourage, lives on in her family and friends. She had a great passion for music and art.She is survived by her sister Virginia Gray Henry-Blakemore (Neville), son John R. van Nagell III (Laura), niece Haajar Gouverneur (Justin), nephew Mustafa Gouverneur (Gesa) and grandson John R. van Nagell IV. There will be an open house Sunday May 26th in her honor from 1-3pm at the home of her sister.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019