Korie Marie Duncan
Louisville - Korie Marie Duncan, age 30 of Louisville, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Korie graduated from Jeffersontown High School and ATA College with a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was employed with Norton Urogynecology Center. She was a dedicate nurse and loved her patients. Korie was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Charles Edward Tyra, Sr. and Earl Sanford Duncan.
Korie is survived by her parents, Jerry Wayne and Robin Tyra Duncan; grandmothers, Sibby Tyra and Gladys Duncan; sisters, Paige Tyra Duncan and Midge Hanna Duncan; brother, Jacob Duncan (Laura); nieces, Ayla and Cora Duncan; nephews, Isaac and Colin Duncan; and a host of relatives and friends. She also leaves behind her four legged kids, Biskit and Princess.
A gathering to celebrate Korie's life will be 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). A private service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Kentucky Humane Society or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
.