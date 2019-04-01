Services
Northside Christian Church
4407 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Centrum Room at Northside Christian Church
4407 Charlestown Rd.
New Albany, IN
Kristen Elizabeth Morris


Kristen Elizabeth Morris Obituary
Kristen Elizabeth Morris

New Albany, Indiana - Kristen Elizabeth Morris, born May 19, 1991, passed away Wednesday March 27, 2019 in New Albany. She was a beloved mommy, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Stan and Mary Lou Aebersold. Kristen's loving and caring spirit will be deeply missed.

Survivors include:

Her son: Cameron Ford(6),

Parents: Steve and Tamara Morris,

Sister: Lauren Nallenweg(Adam),

grandparents: Jim and JoAnn Morris and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM Tuesday April 2, 2019 in the Centrum Room at Northside Christian Church (4407 Charlestown Rd. New Albany, IN.) Please use Entrance #2 at the Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.

Expressions of sympathy may be given to The Healing Place Development Office: 1020 W. Market St. Louisville, KY. 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
