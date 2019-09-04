Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Kristin Lee (Bell) Marcum

Louisville - Kristin Lee Marcum (Bell) passed away on August 20, 2019 at the age of 76. Born in Piggott, Arkansas on September 27, 1942, she is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Ron of Louisville, KY; her son, Keith (Mary) and grandchildren, Trent and Tori Marcum, of Temperance, MI; her daughter, Kelly (Jim) and grandchildren, Lauren and Tyler McLoughlin of Milton, GA, along with her sisters, Frances Bell of Flint, MI, and Nancy Haddad of Parkersburg, WV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Sylvia, her sister Earline, and her brother Earl D. Bell.

Kristin graduated from Utley High School (Flint, MI) in 1960 and took classes at U of M-Flint. She was a master at real estate and used those skills in their many moves between Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and finally Kentucky. She was a fiercely independent middle child that was extremely generous to whomever needed it. She believed that there was always a way - you just had to find it. Her greatest joy came from raising happy children and being an integral part of her grandchildren's lives, who will all greatly miss their Mimi. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to the .

Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
