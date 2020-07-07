Kristopher Cole
Louisville -
Kristopher Wesley Cole, 38, died July 5th, 2020. With broken hearts, he is survived by his wife Sarah, daughters Cora Ochs and Aria Cole, father Gary V Cole, grandparents James W Cary, Christenia Woodcock; Aunt Sharla Cary, Uncles Kevin Cary and Shaun Woodcock, many loving cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mom, Pamela Cary Cole.
Arch L. Heady- Cralle in charge of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.archlheadycralle.com