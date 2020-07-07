1/1
Kristopher Cole
Kristopher Cole

Louisville -

Kristopher Wesley Cole, 38, died July 5th, 2020. With broken hearts, he is survived by his wife Sarah, daughters Cora Ochs and Aria Cole, father Gary V Cole, grandparents James W Cary, Christenia Woodcock; Aunt Sharla Cary, Uncles Kevin Cary and Shaun Woodcock, many loving cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mom, Pamela Cary Cole.

Arch L. Heady- Cralle in charge of arrangements.

To leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.archlheadycralle.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
5028968821
