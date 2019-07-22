|
Kurt Thomas Hughes
Louisville - Kurt Thomas Hughes, 65 passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He was a native of Cleveland, OH and a retired security guard.
Survivors include his wife the former Donna Burrell, step son Nicholas Wright,
step daughters Kendra Wright and Angela Armstrong (Philip), mother Bobby Adams (Connie), brother Ricky Hughes, sisters Kimberly and Ellen and 12 granchildren.
Funeral service 4 PM Monday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with cremation to follow. Visitation 1 PM to 4 PM Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 22, 2019