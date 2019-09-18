|
|
Kyle Austin Lentz
Louisville - 20 of Mt. Washington, passed away September 15, 2019. He was born February 9, 1999 to Karl and Ashlie Lentz. Kyle was known for his infectious smile and his wonderful heart. He adored his son Kane Alexander with all of his heart along with the rest of his family and many friends. He was an awesome big brother who loved and adored his little sister Kaelyn Jean. He was a goofy, playful, and loving soul that would do anything for anybody. He really knew how to brighten the world. #KYLESWORLD. He was an athletic, All-american guy. He loved football and basketball. He was an inquisitive and very intelligent person that lived life to its fullest. He never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He was loved and adored by many and is gone way too soon. He will leave behind a legacy of loving and caring that will never be forgotten. Kyle was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Barbara Jean Mcalister, Patricia Berry, Robert and Dwade Lentz, Charles and Velma Heusel, Charles Grimes Sr. and his loving uncles Christopher Mcalister and Sean Grimes. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son: Kane Alexander; his sister: Kaelyn Jean; his girlfriend: Hayley Sanders; his great grandparents: Frank Mcalister and Cheryl Ann, Gordon Berry; his grandparents: Randy and Cindy Mcalister, Charlie and Pam Grimes, Karl and Ann Lentz; his aunts and uncles: Jacob and Samantha Wise, Mike and Karla Jackson, Rosa Grimes and Chad Vail, Kenneth and Michaela Vidt; Apryl and Chuck Angus, Renee Lynn, Jacquelyn Grimes; and numerous cousins; The Cline Family and a lot of family friends. Donations can be made in Kyle's honor to KODA - Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates 10160 Linn Station Road Louisville, Ky. 40223. Funeral services will be 3 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, Ky. 40218. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Saturday, September 21.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019