Louisville - With deepest sorrow we announce that Kyle Patrick Bronger, age 38, passed away on May 14, 2020. You may be gone from our sight but you are never gone from our hearts. Arrangements have been entrusted to Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel. Should friend desire please leave condolences for the Bronger family at, www.advantagefunerals.com






Published in Courier-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
