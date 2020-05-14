Kyle Ray
Kyle Ray, age 48 died suddenly on Thursday, May 14th. He was surrounded by his family, including his daughter, Grace Ray, mother, Janet Thompson (Kevin), brother, Steve Ray, and his sister, Stephanie Eilers (Jody). His sister, Jenny, preceded him in death in 2017, as did his father, G.C., in the year 2000.
Kyle was loved by many people. He was a gentle soul, with a kind heart, and willing to help anyone in need. In his early years, he travelled with the Grateful Dead around the country. He loved Jerry and his band, and he was the ultimate "Deadhead". His love for the Dead did not die when Jerry did, but grew even more, continuing to see any and all music related to the Grateful Dead. He would often be seen with a tie-dyed shirt, flip flops, and a Grateful Dead song in his ear.
Kyle lived in many places in his short life, but Louisville was always his home. He could never be far from Grace, or his Kentucky Wildcats, the biggest diehard fan ever. If you ever watched a Cats game with Kyle, you were in for a show. Kyle started a landscaping business here, and was often seen around town with his crew until the sun was coming down. Kyle was so generous in his trade, that he often offered his services free of charge, because that was just the kind of guy he was. His generous heart was felt by all. Especially his cats, he would often take in other people's cats because they knew Kyle could not say no. If you can notice a trend, it was his heart. His heart was so big, so generous, that his death is felt by many.
Because of the pandemic, a celebration of Kyle's life will be held when it is safe for his friends and family to gather safely and say good bye to our son, brother, father, and friend. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kyle's name to the Rex Foundation https://www.rexfoundation.org/support-rex/
Fare you well, fare you well
I love you more than words can tell
Listen to the river sing sweet songs
To rock my soul
Published in Courier-Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.