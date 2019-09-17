|
Kyle Trogdon
Prospect - Bryson Kyle Trogdon of Prospect, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly September 12, 2019 at the age of 32. Kyle loved and was loved by so many, including his mother Christa Harrison (Chris Evans); father Curtis Trogdon (Cynthia); step-father Joseph Harrison, M.D.; brother Blake Trogdon; sisters Sophia Harrison, and Michelle Atwood; his grandfather Jack Myers (Wanda); grandmothers, Judith Rogers Myers, and Shirley Conkright; several loving uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends, including his love, Jaclyn Darst.
Kyle was born in Owensboro and moved to Louisville with his family as a small child. He attended school at Mother of Good Counsel School and graduated from South Oldham High School in 2005. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Kyle attended the University of Kentucky and received a Bachelor's degree in Economics in 2011. He worked in the health insurance industry and was employed by Humana. He was an outstanding athlete from a young age, starting in soccer with his brother Blake and father/coach, Curtis; Tae Kwon Do with his brother and step-father, Joe; and playing basketball for each of his schools and intramural ball with his fraternity brothers at Sigma Phi Epsilon. He played competitive volleyball regularly at several local sand courts. He loved to travel, play games, listen to rock and bluegrass music, camp, snowboard, and mellow out and hang with his friends and family. We miss him terribly but are thankful for the 32 wonderful years we had him. Kyle's love for life was obvious.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., Thursday, September 19, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with a Rosary Service beginning at 7:30 p.m and again from 11 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. on Friday followed by a 1:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Aloysius Chapel, 212 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, KY 40056.
Contributions of sympathy may be made to any in Kyle's memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019