Kyndra A. "Kyndi" Akin
Floyds Knobs - On Monday, November 25, 2019 Kyndra "Kyndi" Ann Akin passed away the age of 43. Kyndi was born on September 12, 1976 in Indianapolis, IN to Daniel and Margaret (Jacobi) Akin. She received her Actuarial Science Degree from Indiana University Bloomington in 1998, and worked for Akin Medical Center and Akin Properties LLC for many years.
Kyndi was a 20 year cancer survivor and very active with Gilda's Club. She enjoyed rock climbing, music, and IU basketball. She loved and was especially close to her nieces and nephew. She took care of them as if they were her own. She loved to do crafts and was always prepared. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit.
Kyndi is survived by her parents, three siblings Brian (Amy), Scott, and Jodi (Dan) Clere; three nieces, Cara, Deanna, and Solaris; one nephew, Banyan; and various extended family and friends .
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning from 8:30 am to 9:45 am. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church in Floyds Knobs, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Kyndi's memory be made to (301 East Main Street #100 Louisville, KY) or the Gilda's Club Kentuckiana (2440 Grinstead Dr. Louisville, KY 40204).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019