Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church
Floyds Knobs, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyndra Akin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyndra A. "Kyndi" Akin

Add a Memory
Kyndra A. "Kyndi" Akin Obituary
Kyndra A. "Kyndi" Akin

Floyds Knobs - On Monday, November 25, 2019 Kyndra "Kyndi" Ann Akin passed away the age of 43. Kyndi was born on September 12, 1976 in Indianapolis, IN to Daniel and Margaret (Jacobi) Akin. She received her Actuarial Science Degree from Indiana University Bloomington in 1998, and worked for Akin Medical Center and Akin Properties LLC for many years.

Kyndi was a 20 year cancer survivor and very active with Gilda's Club. She enjoyed rock climbing, music, and IU basketball. She loved and was especially close to her nieces and nephew. She took care of them as if they were her own. She loved to do crafts and was always prepared. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit.

Kyndi is survived by her parents, three siblings Brian (Amy), Scott, and Jodi (Dan) Clere; three nieces, Cara, Deanna, and Solaris; one nephew, Banyan; and various extended family and friends .

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning from 8:30 am to 9:45 am. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church in Floyds Knobs, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Kyndi's memory be made to (301 East Main Street #100 Louisville, KY) or the Gilda's Club Kentuckiana (2440 Grinstead Dr. Louisville, KY 40204).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyndra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now