Kyran J. Lawless
Louisville - Kyran J. Lawless, 69 of Louisville, KY passed away on April 2nd, 2020. Kyran was born on May 6th 1950, to the late James Lawless and Catherine Lawless. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandra Lawless. Kyran is survived by her only daughter, Kyrsten Lawless; granddaughter Kathryn; two nieces Tamara Smith, and Sandra Roland; and numerous friends. She will be missed and her memory will live on.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020