Resources
More Obituaries for Kyran Lawless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyran J. Lawless

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyran J. Lawless Obituary
Kyran J. Lawless

Louisville - Kyran J. Lawless, 69 of Louisville, KY passed away on April 2nd, 2020. Kyran was born on May 6th 1950, to the late James Lawless and Catherine Lawless. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandra Lawless. Kyran is survived by her only daughter, Kyrsten Lawless; granddaughter Kathryn; two nieces Tamara Smith, and Sandra Roland; and numerous friends. She will be missed and her memory will live on.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyran's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -