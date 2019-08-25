Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Resources
More Obituaries for L. VanVactor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. E. "Van" VanVactor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L. E. "Van" VanVactor Obituary
"Van" L. E. Van Vactor

Louisville - "Van" L. E. Van Vactor, 92, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 with his family by his side. He was a Navy veteran of WWII and retired from GE after 36 years of service. He enjoyed basketball and The Price Is Right. Van is preceded in death by son, Donald Van Vactor. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Jo (Whelan) Van Vactor; children, Ronald W. (Barbara Abell) Van Vactor, Cheryl (Gerald) Nowling, Johanna (Larry) Lawson; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00am. Visitation is Monday from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. The family request donations in Van's honor be made to a in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Van's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now