"Van" L. E. Van Vactor
Louisville - "Van" L. E. Van Vactor, 92, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 with his family by his side. He was a Navy veteran of WWII and retired from GE after 36 years of service. He enjoyed basketball and The Price Is Right. Van is preceded in death by son, Donald Van Vactor. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Jo (Whelan) Van Vactor; children, Ronald W. (Barbara Abell) Van Vactor, Cheryl (Gerald) Nowling, Johanna (Larry) Lawson; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00am. Visitation is Monday from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. The family request donations in Van's honor be made to a in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Van's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019