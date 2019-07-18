Services
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37218
615-244-4755
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37218
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Christ Temple Apostolic Church
2400 10th Ave. S.
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Christ Temple Church of God in Christ
2400, 10th Ave. South
Resources
La'Tonya Renee Mason Davidson


1971 - 2019
La'Tonya Renee Mason Davidson Obituary
La'Tonya Renee Mason Davidson

Louisville - La'Tonya Renee Mason Davidson was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Katherine Mason and the late Rodney Johnson on December 10, 1971 in Louisville, Kentucky. She passed on Tuesday morning July 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by her grandmother - the late Barbara Jean Mayberry and her great-grandmother the late Nora Katherine Foree. La'Tonya is survived by her husband Thomas L. Davidson Sr., 3 children - Thomas Davidson, Jr. (Ruth), Terrence and Tamia Davidson, (step sons) Thomas and Rondale Jackson, Grandchildren - Felix Johns, Luna Elaine Davidson, Mother - Katherine Mason Morrison, Step Father/Mother - Daniel Morrison (Sonya), two brothers, Quintin Mason, Andre' Hill (Amanda), sisters Tasha Morrison-Mosley (Herman), Danielle Morrison, LaTriya Morrison and host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends. Viewing Friday, July 19, 2019, 12-6 at funeral home. Visitation Saturday 11-12 with funeral to follow at Greater Christ Temple Church of God in Christ 2400, 10th Ave. South. Bishop Sherman Merritt, DD-Officiant Interment Hills of Calvary Cemetery. Terrell Broady Funeral Home 3855 Clarksville Pike Nashville, Tn. 37218, 615-244-4755
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019
