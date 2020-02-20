Services
Byrn Funeral Home
1020 Paris Rd
Mayfield, KY 42066
(270) 247-3592
LaBerta "Jane" Prince

Mrs. LaBerta "Jane" Prince, age 91, of Louisville passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Jetton Newsom of Louisville, KY; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great- grandchildren

Memorial visitation will be on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Community room of Fransiscan Senior Estates, 3711 Fern Valley Rd., Louisville, KY 40219.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Maryville Baptist Church, 130 Smith Lane, Louisville, KY 40229.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
