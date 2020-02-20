|
|
Mrs. LaBerta "Jane" Prince, age 91, of Louisville passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Jetton Newsom of Louisville, KY; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great- grandchildren
Memorial visitation will be on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Community room of Fransiscan Senior Estates, 3711 Fern Valley Rd., Louisville, KY 40219.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Maryville Baptist Church, 130 Smith Lane, Louisville, KY 40229.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020