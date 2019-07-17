|
|
Laci Dee Hayden
Louisville - 33, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce Edward Stroud and step-father, Thomas Moore.
She is survived by her daughter, Ajorrian Cerene Murphy; mother, Linda Moore; sisters, Mary Hayden, Alana Moore, and Melanie Swain; her grandmother, great-grandmother, and a host of family.
Her funeral service will be 1:00pm Friday at Phillips Memorial CME Church, 3535 Grand Ave., with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery to follow.
Visitation will be 5-9pm Thursday at the church.
Services entrusted to Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019