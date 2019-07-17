Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Phillips Memorial CME Church
3535 Grand Ave
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Phillips Memorial CME Church
3535 Grand Ave.
Burial
Following Services
Green Meadows Cemetery
Laci Dee Hayden

Laci Dee Hayden Obituary
Laci Dee Hayden

Louisville - 33, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce Edward Stroud and step-father, Thomas Moore.

She is survived by her daughter, Ajorrian Cerene Murphy; mother, Linda Moore; sisters, Mary Hayden, Alana Moore, and Melanie Swain; her grandmother, great-grandmother, and a host of family.

Her funeral service will be 1:00pm Friday at Phillips Memorial CME Church, 3535 Grand Ave., with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery to follow.

Visitation will be 5-9pm Thursday at the church.

Services entrusted to Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019
