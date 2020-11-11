1/1
Lajos Farkas
1959 - 2020
Lajos Farkas

Crestwood - Lajos Farkas, 61, Passed in peace Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Born in Szekely Udvarhely, Transylvania he is preceded in death by his father Ferenc Farkas. He is survived by his mother Maria Farkas, sister Zsuzsanna Lorincz (Albert), nephew Albert Lorincz Jr. (Lora), nieces Zsuzsanna Costanzo (Jamie) and Izabella Sullivan (Ben), and seven great-nieces and nephew. He will be remembered for his generous and helpful attitude, unbeatable sense of humor, and his love for his family and friends.

A private memorial service for family will be held at Stoess Funeral Home Crestwood, KY Nov. 13th at 1pm followed by a public processional to graveside service at Floydsburg Cemetery Crestwood, KY at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Gilda's Club or Hosparus are appreciated. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 12, 2020
So deeply sorry for your families loss. It is one of our greatest pleasures working with zsuzsannah. Zsuzsannah you have a beautiful family. Jim and I are praying for you and your whole family.
Jim and Cheri hines
