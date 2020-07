Or Copy this URL to Share

Lamar D. Rickman



Jeffersonville - 33 passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020,



He was a member of Southern Baptist Church and a former employee of Campbell Soup Co.



He is survived by his daughter; Amariah Sublett, Mother; Yulanda Rickman, Father; Charles Johnson, Siblings: Charles, Tyresha and Leemesha Rickman.



Visitation: 9-11am Friday with Funeral Service following at G.C. Williams Funeral Home, Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store