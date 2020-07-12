LaMonica Lynn Graves



Louisville - LaMonica Lynn Graves of Louisville was born on March 08,1982 to Robin Lynn Graves and Lamont Ardell Wordlow.



LaMonica gave her life to Christ and was a member of BACA Miracle Revival Church in Louisville Kentucky. She was employed by M&M Cartage Trucking Co.



LaMonica was called home July 4, 2020 and leaves to mourn her mother Robin Graves, father Lamont Wordlow, a life partner Cynthia Graves, a son Malachia Harris, a daughter Braniesha Johnson, 2 grandchildren, 5 brothers, 2 sisters, 3 grandmothers, 2 great grandmothers, 2 grandfathers, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Your Ray Sunshine will be missed! We love you Monica.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store