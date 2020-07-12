LaMonica Lynn Graves
Louisville - LaMonica Lynn Graves of Louisville was born on March 08,1982 to Robin Lynn Graves and Lamont Ardell Wordlow.
LaMonica gave her life to Christ and was a member of BACA Miracle Revival Church in Louisville Kentucky. She was employed by M&M Cartage Trucking Co.
LaMonica was called home July 4, 2020 and leaves to mourn her mother Robin Graves, father Lamont Wordlow, a life partner Cynthia Graves, a son Malachia Harris, a daughter Braniesha Johnson, 2 grandchildren, 5 brothers, 2 sisters, 3 grandmothers, 2 great grandmothers, 2 grandfathers, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Your Ray Sunshine will be missed! We love you Monica.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.