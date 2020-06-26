Lana Ellis
Dallas,TX - Lana Sue Ellis (Squirrel) 78, of Dallas, Texas passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at her home in the company of her son, Steven.

Lana was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 18, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Hugh Brown Ellis and Irma Satterly Ellis. After graduating from Fern Creek High School in 1959, Lana attended the University of Missouri, graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and eventually became a writer for the Louisville Courier Journal. Lana won numerous awards in fashion journalism which led her to move to Dallas, Texas to be the Editor of the "Style" fashion section of the Dallas Times Herald.

Lana enjoyed writing and gathering information for her columns. This led her to start her own business, Ellis Editorial and Advertising. Lana was very active in her community, she was elected the Board President of her homeowner's association for many terms. She was also very generous to many organizations for those in need.

Lana loved her numerous friends and was nicknamed the "walking, talking encyclopedia from A-Z." She also enjoyed travelling, going to the movies and listening to her books on tape.

She is survived by her son, Steven A. Ellis, of McKinney, Texas, daughter-in-law Maryanne Ellis, granddaughters, Hailey B. Ellis and Alex Anne Ellis, sister Patricia Eckel and bother-in-law Alan Eckel of Westford, Massachusetts, aunt Georgia Bryant of Louisville, Kentucky and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly.

Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in her memory to an organization in need of your choice.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
