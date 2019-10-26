Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Memorial Cemetery
Lana Jean Billups

Lana Jean Billups Obituary
Lana Jean Billups

Louisville - Lana Jean Billups, 72, entered into rest on Saturday, October 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Billups; Lana was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She is survived by her Son, Steve Billups (LeighAnn); Sisters, Sandy Stevenson, Pam Sypolt (Bud); Brother, Fred Osborne (Sandy); Niece, Stephanie Lyles; Nephews, Fred Osborne, Jr., and Joe Sypolt; Her Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Cremation was chosen. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel is entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
