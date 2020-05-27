Lance LivesayLouisville - Lance Livesay, 54, left this world on Friday, May 22 due to organ failure. He was born December 2, 1965 to Jeannie Livesay and John R. Livesay. He graduated from Trinity High School, where he was a member of the swim team. He was in sales at Recreonics for seventeen years.He is preceded in death by his father, John; and is survived by his son, Conner Livesay; mother, Jeannie Haines; sister, Lee Smith (Kevin). He was an uncle to Jordan Day (Shawn), Hunter Smith (Samantha), Kaysie Warman (William) and Summer Smith. He was loved and endeared by many cousins.Lance loved all social occasions and celebrations. As a young boy, while doing homework, he stated, "I was not born to study, I was born to have fun". He had many fun times at Big Spring Country Club and as a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon at UK, where he also was the drummer in a band called Repeat Option. He was a handsome, pleasant, kind and fun loving guy, who had lots of friends and was loved by many.A celebration of his life may be held at a later date.