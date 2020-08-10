1/1
Lance Michael Cheever
Lance Michael Cheever

Jeffersonville - Lance Michael Cheever, 64, of Jeffersonville, Indiana passed away August 9, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1955, in Valparasio, Indiana to the late Stanley Cheever and Carol Thornton Cheever Brown. Lance was a perpetual student, a sports stat junkie, and was retired from Lantech, Inc. of Louisville, Kentucky.

Lance is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sherry Haycraft Cheever; two daughters, Katharine "Katie" (James "Jace") Lenfert and Mallory Cheever; a granddaughter, Hadlee Eubank; two brothers, Laine (Maureen) Cheever of Evanston, Illinois and Lyle (Colleen) Cheever of Traverse City, Michigan; his mother-in-law, Mardelle Howell Hartlauf and his sister-in-law, Carrie Haycraft Poindexter, who were a significant part of his village. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Memorial Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road with his Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the American Heart Association, Brain Trauma Foundation or Hosparus. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.kraftfs.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
AUG
22
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
8129812410
