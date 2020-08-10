Lance Michael Cheever
Jeffersonville - Lance Michael Cheever, 64, of Jeffersonville, Indiana passed away August 9, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1955, in Valparasio, Indiana to the late Stanley Cheever and Carol Thornton Cheever Brown. Lance was a perpetual student, a sports stat junkie, and was retired from Lantech, Inc. of Louisville, Kentucky.
Lance is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sherry Haycraft Cheever; two daughters, Katharine "Katie" (James "Jace") Lenfert and Mallory Cheever; a granddaughter, Hadlee Eubank; two brothers, Laine (Maureen) Cheever of Evanston, Illinois and Lyle (Colleen) Cheever of Traverse City, Michigan; his mother-in-law, Mardelle Howell Hartlauf and his sister-in-law, Carrie Haycraft Poindexter, who were a significant part of his village. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road with his Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the American Heart Association
